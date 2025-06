Sinn Fein Councillor Ruairi McHugh has been elected as the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

He takes over the role from Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr.

Meanwhile, the DUP’s Alderman Niree McMorris has been announced as Deputy Mayor.

Councillor McHugh says he feels “very proud and humbled “ to be given the opportunity to take up the Mayoral position.

He’s committed to focusing on inclusive leadership, continued development, and unwavering support for the community.