Dr Hyde Park to host Donegal v Mayo

The GAA have confirmed the fixtures at neutral venues for the final round of group games in the All Ireland Championship.

Donegal’s clash with Mayo will be played at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Sunday 15th June.

Throw in will be at 4pm. At the same time, Tyrone will play Cavan in the other group game at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

A Donegal win still doesn’t secure a quarter final birth for Jim McGuinness’s side. They will need Cavan to do them a favour if that is to play out.

A Mayo win would give them a place in the last eight, however a defeat and they could go out of the championship on the head to head rule if Tyrone beat Cavan.

In another major group, Derry’s clash with Dublin has been fixed for Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday evening the 14th June at 6.30pm with Armagh’s meeting with Galway on at the same time in Kingspan Breffni Cavan.

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday June 3rd

3 June 2025
INDP280125_Storm_Eowyn_TG_(5)_Cropped-1737745088169.jpg--in_pictures__storm_eowyn_leaves_its_mark_on_ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

1,696 applications from Donegal made for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme following Storm Éowyn

3 June 2025
87cdf06d-8b1c-4b37-a54c-f37e496123cb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wreckage of trawler sunk during World War II found off the coast of Donegal

3 June 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News

45% increase in electric vehicles registered in Donegal

3 June 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

