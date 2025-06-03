Dr Hyde Park to host Donegal v Mayo

The GAA have confirmed the fixtures at neutral venues for the final round of group games in the All Ireland Championship.

Donegal’s clash with Mayo will be played at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Sunday 15th June.

Throw in will be at 4pm. At the same time, Tyrone will play Cavan in the other group game at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

A Donegal win still doesn’t secure a quarter final birth for Jim McGuinness’s side. They will need Cavan to do them a favour if that is to play out.

A Mayo win would give them a place in the last eight, however a defeat and they could go out of the championship on the head to head rule if Tyrone beat Cavan.

In another major group, Derry’s clash with Dublin has been fixed for Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday evening the 14th June at 6.30pm with Armagh’s meeting with Galway on at the same time in Kingspan Breffni Cavan.