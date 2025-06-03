Police label arson attack in Derry as ‘reckless’

Police have labelled an arson attack in Derry as reckless.

A gas cylinder is believed to have partially exploded after a metal cage containing a number of gas cylinders was deliberately set on fire in an alleyway on the Lecky Road in the early hours of this morning.

The fire spread to a storeroom at the back of a property, forcing a resident of a nearby flat to flee for their safety after being alerted by neighbours.

Police are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

They’re appealing to anyone with information to contact them.