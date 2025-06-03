Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police label arson attack in Derry as ‘reckless’

Police have labelled an arson attack in Derry as reckless.

A gas cylinder is believed to have partially exploded after a metal cage containing a number of gas cylinders was deliberately set on fire in an alleyway on the Lecky Road in the early hours of this morning.

The fire spread to a storeroom at the back of a property, forcing a resident of a nearby flat to flee for their safety after being alerted by neighbours.

Police are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

They’re appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Electric Vehicles EV
News

45% increase in electric vehicles registered in Donegal

3 June 2025
garda car
News

Appeal launched after golf equipment stolen in Ardara

3 June 2025
Garda1
News

Large quantity of tools stolen from builder’s yard in Burt

3 June 2025
police
News

Police label arson attack in Derry as ‘reckless’

3 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Electric Vehicles EV
News

45% increase in electric vehicles registered in Donegal

3 June 2025
garda car
News

Appeal launched after golf equipment stolen in Ardara

3 June 2025
Garda1
News

Large quantity of tools stolen from builder’s yard in Burt

3 June 2025
police
News

Police label arson attack in Derry as ‘reckless’

3 June 2025
Scam
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballybofey business targeted in ‘quick change’ scam

3 June 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Gardai investigating reports of youths observed in Muff prior to car fire

3 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube