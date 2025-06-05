500 content creators to descend on Donegal as part of major travel blog event

500 content creators are set to descend on Donegal later this year as part of a major travel blog event.

TBEX – Europe will take place in Letterkenny in September.

Donegal Tourism is set to host TBEX – Europe (Travel Blog Exchange), the largest conference and networking event in the world, designed for travel bloggers, online travel journalists, news media, content creators, travel brands, and industry professionals from September 9th – 12th.

The event will bring approximately 500 content creators to the county, where they will take part in 4 days of intense meetings, conferences, workshops, and networking activities, based at the ATU in Letterkenny.

The conference will be preceded by tours across Donegal.

Donegal Tourism says it aims to take full advantage of this opportunity to showcase the county’s distinctive assets on the international stage.

TBEX has been to Ireland twice before and created over 3 billion impressions in 2017.