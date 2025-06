Erin Friel and Odhran McBrearty have been selected as part of an Irish squad heading to Germany for the U18 International Competition this weekend.

Letterkenny AC’s Friel will run in the 400m event after clocking a hugely impressive 54.28 in Brussels last week.

Also flying the flag for Donegal is Finn Valley AC’s Odhran McBrearty who will compete in the 3000m.

McBrearty is fresh off the back of winning a silver medal at the Irish Schools Track and Field Championships in Tullamore.