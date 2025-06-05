Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bail application for Donegal priest on child sex charges unable to go ahead


Derry Magistrate’s Court heard today that no address has yet been obtained for a priest to mount a bail application.

Edward Gallagher, aged 58 of Orchard Park in Lifford, is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025.

At today’s sitting of the court, defence barrister Stephen Chapman told the court that a proposed bail application would not be going ahead as the defendant had ‘not been able to obtain an address.’

He asked for the bail application to ‘travel along’ until such time as an address can be obtained and said there was no requirement to produce the defendant.

A prosecutor told the court that a full file in the case was not expected until the 27th of June, and as yet nothing had been received.

Gallagher was remanded in continuing custody to appear again on the 3rd of July.

Advertisement

