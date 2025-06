138,000 carers across the country are receiving their Carers Support Grant from today, with 5,664 of those located in Donegal.

It’s paid to those who care full-time for an older person or those with a disability.

The annual payment is rising to €2,000 this year, its highest ever level.

Over 16,000 people are providing care for two or more people, and will receive the grant for each of those.