Children’s Health Ireland report being referred to gardaí

A report into concerns at a hospital run by Children’s Health Ireland is to be referred to the gardaí.

The unpublished report has caused shock in the Government over concerns about waiting list irregularities.

This report, which has yet to be published, concluded that a root and branch review is needed of the National Treatment Purchase Fund and other waiting lists initiatives.

Concerns were raised in the report about how the Fund was being used, particularly with regard to one consultant.

Issues were flagged over whether children could have been treated elsewhere in the public system instead of under this consultant’s care.

The HSE has now referred the report to the gardaí with a view to it being assessed for a possible investigation, and if a report should be sent to the DPP.

It comes following a number of controversies involving CHI, which is due to run the new National Children’s Hospital.