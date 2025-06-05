Company that owns nursing homes in RTE Investigates programme also has Donegal facilities



It has emerged that the company that owns the two nursing homes that were the subject of an RTÉ Investigates programme also has three facilities in Donegal.

A programme showed multiple examples of care failings and neglect of vulnerable older residents in two settings operated by Emeis Ireland

Beach Hill Manor in Fahan, Brentwood Manor in Convoy and Brindley Manor in Convoy, none of which was the subject of investigation.

New admissions have been suspended at The Residence Portlaoise, which featured in the show.

There are calls for HIQA inspections to be overhauled after undercover footage revealed concerns about the care of residents in two nursing homes.

The healthcare watchdog says more investigations will take place at The Residence Portlaoise and Beneavin Manor in Glasnevin in Dublin.

But Shane Scanlan, CEO of The Alliance – Supporting Nursing Homes, says the focus of HIQA inspections needs to change: