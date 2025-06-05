Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Company that owns nursing homes in RTE Investigates programme also has Donegal facilities


It has emerged that the company that owns the two nursing homes that were the subject of an RTÉ Investigates programme also has three facilities in Donegal.

A programme showed multiple examples of care failings and neglect of vulnerable older residents in two settings operated by Emeis Ireland

The company owns three facilities in Donegal.

Beach Hill Manor in Fahan, Brentwood Manor in Convoy and Brindley Manor in Convoy, none of which was the subject of investigation.

New admissions have been suspended at The Residence Portlaoise, which featured in the show.

There are calls for HIQA inspections to be overhauled after undercover footage revealed concerns about the care of residents in two nursing homes.

The healthcare watchdog says more investigations will take place at The Residence Portlaoise and Beneavin Manor in Glasnevin in Dublin.

But Shane Scanlan, CEO of The Alliance – Supporting Nursing Homes, says the focus of HIQA inspections needs to change:

unnamed (60)
News, Top Stories

Road between Fintown and Glenties closed following crash

5 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-05 124927
News, Audio, Top Stories

Company that owns nursing homes in RTE Investigates programme also has Donegal facilities

5 June 2025
Mature male pink salmon with characteristic humpback and spotted tail
News

IFI issues alert over Pacific pink salmon in Irish rivers

5 June 2025
Advertisement

