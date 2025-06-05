FAI Cup Second-Round Draw: Home draw for Finn Harps but Derry City will make a long trip south

Finn Harps will host UCD in the second-round of the FAI Cup while 2024 beaten finalists Derry City will make the trip to Limerick to face Treaty United.
Following the draw which took place this afternoon, there are no all-Premier Division ties as holders Drogheda United start their FAI Cup defence at home to Crumlin United.
In other stand-out ties, SSE Airtricity League First Division table-toppers Dundalk will meet Premier Division bottom-side Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers play Wexford and Fanad United’s conquerors Leicester Celtic have been drawn away to Cork City.
FAI Cup – Men’s Second Round Draw
Shamrock Rovers v Wexford
Dundalk v Sligo Rovers
Fairview Rangers v Shelbourne
Cork City v Leicester Celtic
Finn Harps v UCD
Bray Wanderers v Wayside Celtic
Kerry v Athlone Town
St Patrick’s Athletic v UCC
Salthill Devon v St Michael’s
Galway United v Tolka Rovers
Bangor Celtic v Cobh Ramblers
Castlebar Celtic v Longford Town
Killester Donnycarney v Bohemians
Waterford v St Mochta’s
Treaty United v Derry City
Drogheda United v Crumlin United
Meanwhile, holders Shelbourne have been handed a tough draw in the Women’s FAI Cup first round, with a home game against Galway United.
Losing finalists from last year Athlone Town will entertain Terenure Rangers.
Top-flight rivals Wexford and Bohemians will meet in Ferrycarrig Park while Cork City host Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers entertain Waterford.
Sligo Rovers welcome DLR Waves, Ferns United go to Treaty United and Newbridge Town are at home to Whitehall Rangers.