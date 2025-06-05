FAI Cup Second-Round Draw: Home draw for Finn Harps but Derry City will make a long trip south

Finn Harps will host UCD in the second-round of the FAI Cup while 2024 beaten finalists Derry City will make the trip to Limerick to face Treaty United.

Following the draw which took place this afternoon, there are no all-Premier Division ties as holders Drogheda United start their FAI Cup defence at home to Crumlin United.

In other stand-out ties, SSE Airtricity League First Division table-toppers Dundalk will meet Premier Division bottom-side Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers play Wexford and Fanad United’s conquerors Leicester Celtic have been drawn away to Cork City.

FAI Cup – Men’s Second Round Draw

Shamrock Rovers v Wexford

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers

Fairview Rangers v Shelbourne

Cork City v Leicester Celtic

Finn Harps v UCD

Bray Wanderers v Wayside Celtic

Kerry v Athlone Town

St Patrick’s Athletic v UCC

Salthill Devon v St Michael’s

Galway United v Tolka Rovers

Bangor Celtic v Cobh Ramblers

Castlebar Celtic v Longford Town

Killester Donnycarney v Bohemians

Waterford v St Mochta’s

Treaty United v Derry City

Drogheda United v Crumlin United

Meanwhile, holders Shelbourne have been handed a tough draw in the Women’s FAI Cup first round, with a home game against Galway United.

Losing finalists from last year Athlone Town will entertain Terenure Rangers.

Top-flight rivals Wexford and Bohemians will meet in Ferrycarrig Park while Cork City host Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers entertain Waterford.

Sligo Rovers welcome DLR Waves, Ferns United go to Treaty United and Newbridge Town are at home to Whitehall Rangers.