Malin Head records sunniest spring in 11 years

Malin Head recorded its sunniest spring in 11 years of records.

Met Éireann has released its Provisional Weather Statement for Spring 2025.

The weather station at Malin Head recorded 649.7 hours of seasonal sunshine, the highest number of daily sunshine hours at 15.2 hours on Sunday, 18th May, and the highest mean wind speed at 12.2 knots (22.6 km/h).

The weather station also had the season’s highest gust on Saturday, 29th March, at 46 knots (85 km/h).

Meanwhile, Finner weather station recorded eight very wet days, joint highest with Newport in Co. Mayo.