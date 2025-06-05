Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We broadcast today’s programme live from the official opening of the new Donegal Horizons home in Letterkenny – we spoke first to Anne Ramsey and Seamus Friel from Donegal Horizons. Later we discussed the difficulty some find in getting a child’s Dyslexia diagnosis and the impact that can have:

In this hour we chat to some of the trainees that attend Donegal Horizons and their families – guests include Joey Sweeney and his mum Rosemary, Breege Gallagher (mum of Luke) and Eoin McDonald (dad to Ciaran). Other guests this hour include Cllrs Donal Mandy Kelly, Gerry McMonagle and Thomas Sean Devine. We also chat to former intercounty footballer Eimear Friel and current star Jody McFadden:

After the official opening of Donegal Horizons we chat to Cllr Martin McDermott about changes to the DCB scheme and later Alone reacts to a RTE investigates programme on the treatment of older people in two nursing homes – we also chat to more of those in attendance at today’s opening: