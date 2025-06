Police in Derry City & Strabane have received seven new tint meter devices.

Legally, vehicles must allow at least 75% of light through the front windscreen and 70% of light through the front side windows.

Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Ryan Johnston says in Strabane recently, one vehicle had a reading of just 12%

Police are appealing to motorists to adhere to the law, as tinted windows can impair a drivers vision and is a hazard.