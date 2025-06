Donegal’s Michael Murphy has been named among the nominees for the PwC GAA / Gaelic Players Association Football Player of the Month for May.

The Glenswilly man was pivotal in Donegal retaining the Ulster title as they edge Armagh once again to the Anglo Celt Cup.

Derry’s Conor Glass who put in a huge shift in their game with Galway in the All Ireland series and Sam Mulroy who was inspirational in steering Louth to a first Leinster title in 68 years are also nominated.