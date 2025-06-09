Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The DL Debate – The Championship 09/06/25

On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney looks forward to the final group game of the All Ireland series and to all the possible outcomes as Donegal face off against Mayo.

This weeks guests include Irish Times columnist Gordan Manning and former county star John Gildea.

Plus, a special feature on the men in the middle, two of Donegal’s top referees, Enda McFeely & Mark Dorrian discuss the new rules and their implementation so far this season.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, June 9th

9 June 2025
Festival Music Gig Concert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for Government to intervene to save festivals after Sea Sessions announcement

9 June 2025
madleen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Durkan urges NI Executive to speak out about Gaza flotilla intervention

9 June 2025
Andrew Muir
News, Audio

North’s Agriculture Minister receives death threat

9 June 2025
