The DL Debate – The Championship 09/06/25

On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney looks forward to the final group game of the All Ireland series and to all the possible outcomes as Donegal face off against Mayo.

This weeks guests include Irish Times columnist Gordan Manning and former county star John Gildea.

Plus, a special feature on the men in the middle, two of Donegal’s top referees, Enda McFeely & Mark Dorrian discuss the new rules and their implementation so far this season.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: