Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour we who are calling for reform of inheritance tax claiming it discriminates against childless couples. Marie, with strong Donegal connections, is crossing the desert to Turkey to highlight the plight of the people of Gaza and we ask if we are still as good at helping each other out when in need:

Garda Claire Rafferty joins Greg for a busy ‘Community Garda Information’ – later Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on housing, Deputy Eoin Ó Broin reacts to government plans for the rental market:

In this hour we hear the remarkable story of Danny McFadden and his journey from homeless alcoholic to top global mediator: 

