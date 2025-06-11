Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ours To Protect – Food Waste – 11/06/2025

Highland Radio and Coimisiún na Meán are joining forces once again for series two of Ours To Protect! We’re diving deep into the future of our planet, and the brilliant young minds of Donegal will be leading the conversation!

Get ready to hear from experts and fantastic local children as Donna-Marie Doherty explores all things sustainable!

This month we’re getting stuck into food waste.

Donna-Marie was joined by Patsy Toland, a Founding Member of Change Makers Donegal, Bébhinn Mullins, Manager of Clonmany Community Centre and Joanne Butler, Founder of OURganic Gardens:

Have you got a question that’s been bugging you? Like, what’s the deal with bees? Or where on earth does our recycling go? We want to hear it! Send your questions – write them down or record a quick voice note – to donnamarie@highlandradio.com, and don’t forget to tell us your name and age!

The next programme will be looking at all things food related!

Here is some useful links from this months episode:

OURganic Gardens
Change Makers Donegal
Clonmany Food Pantry
FoodWaste.ie
Brown Bins

Listen back to past episodes


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Top Stories

Health Minister to meet Donegal doctors next week on surgical hub

11 June 2025
BANNER PIC OTP 2
Audio, News, Playback

Ours To Protect – Food Waste – 11/06/2025

11 June 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio

Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

11 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday June 11th

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Top Stories

Health Minister to meet Donegal doctors next week on surgical hub

11 June 2025
BANNER PIC OTP 2
Audio, News, Playback

Ours To Protect – Food Waste – 11/06/2025

11 June 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio

Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

11 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday June 11th

11 June 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social home sites attacked in North Inishowen

11 June 2025
News

NI Infrastructure Minister visits Foyle Port

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube