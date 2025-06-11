Ours To Protect – Food Waste – 11/06/2025

Highland Radio and Coimisiún na Meán are joining forces once again for series two of Ours To Protect! We’re diving deep into the future of our planet, and the brilliant young minds of Donegal will be leading the conversation!

Get ready to hear from experts and fantastic local children as Donna-Marie Doherty explores all things sustainable!

This month we’re getting stuck into food waste.

Donna-Marie was joined by Patsy Toland, a Founding Member of Change Makers Donegal, Bébhinn Mullins, Manager of Clonmany Community Centre and Joanne Butler, Founder of OURganic Gardens:

Have you got a question that’s been bugging you? Like, what’s the deal with bees? Or where on earth does our recycling go? We want to hear it! Send your questions – write them down or record a quick voice note – to donnamarie@highlandradio.com, and don’t forget to tell us your name and age!

The next programme will be looking at all things food related!

Here is some useful links from this months episode:

OURganic Gardens

Change Makers Donegal

Clonmany Food Pantry

FoodWaste.ie

Brown Bins

Listen back to past episodes



