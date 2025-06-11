Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we hear from two listeners on the issue of housing – Caroline has lung cancer and is due to be evicted at the end of November, she desperately appeals for a home. Helen is in a council house but it doesn’t meet the needs of her and her son:

We hear calls for more supports for unpaid carers, Noel Cunningham discusses the rising costs of weddings and two listeners discuss Smart Meters and NowDoc:

Deputy Pearse Doherty responds to the pension overpay for Ministers and civil servents, women are being told to be careful with the information they share with period tracking apps, Chris Ashmore has business news and we there are calls (again) for safety measures at Kilross Junction:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 June 2025
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

11 June 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal tomorrow

11 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

11 June 2025
