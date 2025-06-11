Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we hear from two listeners on the issue of housing – Caroline has lung cancer and is due to be evicted at the end of November, she desperately appeals for a home. Helen is in a council house but it doesn’t meet the needs of her and her son:

We hear calls for more supports for unpaid carers, Noel Cunningham discusses the rising costs of weddings and two listeners discuss Smart Meters and NowDoc:

Deputy Pearse Doherty responds to the pension overpay for Ministers and civil servents, women are being told to be careful with the information they share with period tracking apps, Chris Ashmore has business news and we there are calls (again) for safety measures at Kilross Junction: