27.7% fall in planning permissions granted in Donegal

There’s been a 27.7% year on year fall in the number of planning permissions granted in Donegal.

There were 116 permissions granted for houses and nine for apartments between January and March this year, a total of 125.

 

 

That compares to 164 permissions for houses and nine for apartments in the first quarter of 2024.

 

 

Nationally, there was an annual decrease of 2.5% in the total number of dwelling units approved in Quarter 1 to 8,177 housing units, down from 8,387 units in Q1 2024. Of those permissions, 60% were for houses and 40% for apartments.

 

