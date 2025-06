The North’s Economy Minister has told the Assembly her department will continue to fund City of Derry Airport as a driver for development across the entire North West region.

Answering questions from West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, Minister Caoimhe Archibald said the prospect of a new Derry Dublin air service is very welcome, but stressed that decisions on CPOs can only be made in Dublin and London.

She pledged to work hard to ensure this is achieved, and the airport continues to grow…………..