Ballymena disturbances spill over into Coleraine

Disturbances in Ballymena spilled over into County Derry last night.

In Coleraine, police received reports that a bus had been attacked, and was prevented from entering the train station.

A number of bins were also set alight on train tracks at the station, and petrol bombs were also thrown at officers. A number of trains and bus services were cancelled as a result.

Police are also investigating a fire at nearby business premises, and a subsequent report that a number of young people broke into a local tyre business and added tyres to the fire.

