DCC to examine feasibility of providing electricity connections at casual trading locations

 

Donegal County Council is being asked to provide metered electricity points at established and traditional casual trading locations across the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

The issue was raised by Cllr Declan Meehan, who said such a move would reduce the need for generators.

Officials said a review of Casual Trading Byelaws is continuing, but no provision has been included in that review for the electrification of sites. They also pointed out that no funding is available for such work.

Cllr Meehan says provisions for urban renewal and streetscape improvement could be one way of paying for such a process………….

