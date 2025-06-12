Denis Donaldson case brought before Dáil as family seeks inquest

The Irish government have a role to play in seeking justice for the family of Denis Donaldson according to the leader of the Labour party.

Mr. Donaldson was shot and killed in Glenties in 2006, after it emerged he was MI5 informant.

An inquest into his killing has been adjourned 26 times.

Deputy Ivan Bacik says that this family do not qualify as victims under the new controversial Legacy Act:

The Taoiseach says garda investigations cannot be cut across but he understands that there are special circumstances at play: