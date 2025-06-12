Derry boss Tiernan Lynch: “There are players in the squad that probably want to move on”

Derry City will return from the mid-season break with a home fixture against Galway United tomorrow evening (Friday).

The Candy Stripes were beaten by Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians in the two games leading into the break so boss Tiernan Lynch will have had a lot to stew over in the past fortnight.

Looking ahead to the clash with Galway, the Derry manager said there are players in the squad that may be looking to move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

“There will be outs as well as ins” said Lynch…