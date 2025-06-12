Doherty and Harris clash over government plans to extend RPZs

There were heated exchanges in the Dail this afternoon between Sinn Fein Deputy Leader Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Simon Harris over the government’s plans to introduce Rent Pressure Zones in areas like Donegal, where they don’t currently exist.

Answering questions from Deputy Doherty, the Tanaiste said this will offer protections to renters where they don’t currently have them.

However, Deputy Doherty hit back, saying that under the new laws, landlords would have the power to set the price for new renters, calling the measure a charter for high rents

Claiming Sinn Fein’s housing policy is ‘all over the place’, Mr Harris accused Deputy Doherty of opposing Rent Pressure Zones in his own county………

You can hear the full exchange here –