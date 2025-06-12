Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Ladies manager James Daly looks ahead to All-Ireland Championship clash with Galway: “We got a lot out of the Ulster Final”

This Saturday, the Donegal Senior Ladies team will return to action for the first time since being beaten by Armagh in the Ulster Final at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones last month.

Galway are the visitors to Lifford this Saturday afternoon and are one of the in-form teams in the country.

The Westerners won all seven games in Division 2 to gain promotion to Division 1 earlier this year, and went on to win the Connaught Senior Ladies Championship.

Galway then defeated the other team in Group 1, Tipperary, by nine points in a dominant display in the opening game of the All-Ireland Senior Championship last weekend.

Donegal boss James Daly is well aware of the difficulty of the task that lies ahead, but says his team have learned a lot from that defeat on Ulster Final day against the Orchard County.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher, Daly said “We got a lot out of the Ulster Final”…

