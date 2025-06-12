Gardaí investigating two-vehicle collision at Drumany

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing, following a two-vehicle collision in Letterkenny this afternoon.
The crash occurred at Drumany at approximately 2.15pm.
No injuries were reported at the time.
The road is currently open.
