Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

GP says if Letterkenny doesn’t get a surgical hub, then the campaign is likely to take to the streets

Minister Carroll McNeill has promised to meet with a deputation of doctors from Donegal next week to discuss the issue after over 170 GPs and hospital doctors wrote to her last month stressing the need for a hub in Letterkenny.

GP Dr Padraig McGuinness will be part of that deputation. and says they will present the minister with facts and figures, and then give her space to make a decision.

If, after examining the figures, the minister does not then announce a surgical hub for Letterkenny, Dr McGuinness says he campaign is likely to take to the streets……

 

You can listen to the full discussion here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 June 2025
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms reduces, but heavy rain warning now in place until 9pm

12 June 2025
ivana bacik
News, Audio, Top Stories

Denis Donaldson case brought before Dáil as family seeks inquest

12 June 2025
2_planning_1
News, Top Stories

27.7% fall in planning permissions granted in Donegal

12 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 June 2025
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms reduces, but heavy rain warning now in place until 9pm

12 June 2025
ivana bacik
News, Audio, Top Stories

Denis Donaldson case brought before Dáil as family seeks inquest

12 June 2025
2_planning_1
News, Top Stories

27.7% fall in planning permissions granted in Donegal

12 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-12 110418
News

Ballymena disturbances spill over into Coleraine

12 June 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water main in Glenties

12 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube