GP says if Letterkenny doesn’t get a surgical hub, then the campaign is likely to take to the streets

Minister Carroll McNeill has promised to meet with a deputation of doctors from Donegal next week to discuss the issue after over 170 GPs and hospital doctors wrote to her last month stressing the need for a hub in Letterkenny.

GP Dr Padraig McGuinness will be part of that deputation. and says they will present the minister with facts and figures, and then give her space to make a decision.

If, after examining the figures, the minister does not then announce a surgical hub for Letterkenny, Dr McGuinness says he campaign is likely to take to the streets……

