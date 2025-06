The Health Minister will meet with a delegation of Donegal Healthcare workers next week.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil met with Donegal TDs last night to discuss the issue of a surgical hub for the North West.

Last month, it was confirmed that Sligo University Hospital was being nominated as the preferred location for the facility.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says that the Minister was open to hearing all sides of the story, but remained tight-lipped on any final decisions: