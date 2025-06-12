Man (60s) charged to court following discovery of £14,000 worth of cocaine

Police in Derry City and Strabane have charged a 64-year-old to court, with drug-related offences.

The charges include possession of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and Possession of a Class B controlled drug.

They follow a proactive stop by police officers of a vehicle on the Ballyquin Road in Dungiven on Wednesday afternoon, where a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of approximately £14,000 worth of suspected cocaine.