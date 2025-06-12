Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man (60s) charged to court following discovery of £14,000 worth of cocaine

Police in Derry City and Strabane have charged a 64-year-old to court, with drug-related offences.

The charges include possession of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and Possession of a Class B controlled drug.

They follow a proactive stop by police officers of a vehicle on the Ballyquin Road in Dungiven on Wednesday afternoon, where a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of approximately £14,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News

Man (60s) charged to court following discovery of £14,000 worth of cocaine

12 June 2025
simonharris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over government plans to extend RPZs

12 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 June 2025
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms reduces, but heavy rain warning now in place until 9pm

12 June 2025
