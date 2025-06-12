Michael Murphy named GAA Player Of The Month

Michael Murphy has been named the PwC GAA/Gaelic Players Association Football Player of the Month award for May.

The Glenswilly man was in flying form against Armagh in the Ulster Final, kicking three points and putting in a Man Of The Match performance.

Then at the end of the month, although Donegal ultimately suffered defeat at the hands of Tyrone, Murphy kicked eight points and continued to roll back the years with another stunning display.

Murphy will be back in action this Sunday as Donegal take on Mayo in their final Group 1 game of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Dr. Hyde Park.