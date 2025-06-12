Need for infrastructural development in the North and West highlighted at Dublin briefing

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly has presented a briefing report to Government Ministers and Oireachtas members in Dublin.
The Briefing report presented to Oireachtas members contains a list of 33 Infrastructure Projects that the assembly says could transform the region.
The report, titled “Regional Infrastructure Priorities for the Northern and Western Region”, identifies the need for a minimum €9 billion in capital investment needed across the region’s transport, energy, education, water, and climate infrastructure.
These initiatives , the assembly says, are designed to address significant infrastructure deficits, unlock economic potential, and advance climate resilience in Ireland’s most underfunded region.
NWRA Economist, John Daly told the briefing that despite Ireland being regarded as one of the wealthiest economies in the EU, the region’s transport infrastructure ranked in the bottom 20 at 218th out of 234 regions according to the European Commission’s Regional Competitiveness Index.
Among the key investments proposed are the TEN-T road projects in Donegal, with up to €915 million required, the N17 Knock to Collooney road scheme with €600 million needed, new capital projects across the ATU, and significant investment in the power grid.
The NWRA is calling on the government to include these projects in the next National Development Plan which is currently open for consultation.
DUBLIN – At a briefing held in Dublin, a delegation from the Northern and
Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) presented Government Ministers, TDs, Senators and
Senior Government officials with a report outlining 33 infrastructure projects that would
have a transformative impact on the Northern and Western Region.
As a public body charged with formulating Regional Policy, the NWRA advocates for
greater economic development in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland, which
covers the counties of Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and
Monaghan.
The report, titled “Regional Infrastructure Priorities for the Northern and Western Region”,
identifies the need for a minimum €9 billion in capital investment needed across the region’s
transport, energy, education, water, and climate infrastructure. These are specifically for the
projects that could be costed at the time, with other projects to be costed at a later date.
These initiatives are designed to address significant infrastructure deficits, unlock economic
potential, and advance climate resilience in Ireland’s most underfunded region.
NWRA Economist, John Daly said “that despite Ireland being regarded as one of the
wealthiest economies in the EU, the Northern and Western Region of Ireland’s transport
infrastructure ranked in the bottom 20 at 218th out of 234 regions according to the
European Commission’s Regional Competitiveness Index”.
The publication of the report coincides with the public consultation on the revised National
Development Plan (NDP), which remains open until 26 th June 2025. The NDP is the
Government’s long-term vision and investment strategy for national infrastructure and
public services, a crucial component of Project Ireland 2040.
Speaking at the event, NWRA Director Conall McGettigan stated “the Northern and
Western Region has consistently received below-average investment in national
infrastructure. This report aligns with the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy
2020–2032 and presents a clear roadmap—with several projects already costed—to bring
the region in line with national policy goals. It supports compact growth, regional
accessibility, and sustainable development”.
Among the key projects proposed are:
The N17 Knock to Collooney road scheme (€600 million)
The Carrick-on-Shannon bypass and N4 upgrade (up to €500 million)
Donegal TEN-T Projects (€790m to €915m)
Phases 2 and 3 of the Western Rail Corridor (€400–600 million)
The Galway City Ring Road (€500 million to €1 billion)
Strategic grid enhancement projects by EirGrid (€1.3 billion)
Investments at Ireland West Airport Knock
New capital projects at the Atlantic Technological University (€50m – €150
million)
NWRA Cathaoirleach Cllr Jarlath Munnelly added “The report highlights the severe regional
imbalance in public capital investment. Between 2016 and 2024, the Northern and Western
Region received just 5.7% of public tenders worth over €20 million, despite accounting for
over 17% of Ireland’s population”.
The NWRA developed the report following extensive consultation with all nine local
authorities in the region, along with key infrastructure agencies including Transport
Infrastructure Ireland, EirGrid, Uisce Éireann, and Atlantic Technological University. The
report will be transposed into a submission from the Northern and Western Regional
Assembly on the review of the National Development Plan (NDP). The submission to the
NDP will aim to ensure the Northern and Western Region, through the provision of critical
infrastructure, is fully empowered to meet Ireland’s targets on housing, climate action,
connectivity, and economic development.
The report on the Regional Infrastructure Priorities for the Northern and Western Region will
be submitted as part of the NWRA’s submission to the NDP consultation, which is available
here: https://www.nwra.ie/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/NWRA-Briefing-Report-on-projects-
for-NDP-review.pdf
The Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) is one of three Regional
Assemblies in the Republic of Ireland. It works with key stakeholders at EU, national,
regional and local level to accelerate and optimise effective regional development. For
more information visit www.nwra.ie