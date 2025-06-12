Need for infrastructural development in the North and West highlighted at Dublin briefing

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly has presented a briefing report to Government Ministers and Oireachtas members in Dublin.

The Briefing report presented to Oireachtas members contains a list of 33 Infrastructure Projects that the assembly says could transform the region.

The report, titled “Regional Infrastructure Priorities for the Northern and Western Region”, identifies the need for a minimum €9 billion in capital investment needed across the region’s transport, energy, education, water, and climate infrastructure.

These initiatives , the assembly says, are designed to address significant infrastructure deficits, unlock economic potential, and advance climate resilience in Ireland’s most underfunded region.

NWRA Economist, John Daly told the briefing that despite Ireland being regarded as one of the wealthiest economies in the EU, the region’s transport infrastructure ranked in the bottom 20 at 218th out of 234 regions according to the European Commission’s Regional Competitiveness Index.

Among the key investments proposed are the TEN-T road projects in Donegal, with up to €915 million required, the N17 Knock to Collooney road scheme with €600 million needed, new capital projects across the ATU, and significant investment in the power grid.

The NWRA is calling on the government to include these projects in the next National Development Plan which is currently open for consultation.

Statement in full –

33 Infrastructure Projects that could transform the

Northern and Western Region of Ireland presented

to Oireachtas members

 A minimum of €9 billion in capital investment will be required for the region

over the coming decade for the new NDP.

 Focus on delivering projects which have been previously committed for

delivery as far back as the 2000s.

 Despite Ireland being regarded as one of the wealthiest economies in the EU,

the Northern and Western Region has one of the weakest transport

infrastructure networks.

DUBLIN – At a briefing held in Dublin, a delegation from the Northern and

Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) presented Government Ministers, TDs, Senators and

Senior Government officials with a report outlining 33 infrastructure projects that would

have a transformative impact on the Northern and Western Region.

As a public body charged with formulating Regional Policy, the NWRA advocates for

greater economic development in the Northern and Western Region of Ireland, which

covers the counties of Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and

Monaghan.

The report, titled “Regional Infrastructure Priorities for the Northern and Western Region”,

identifies the need for a minimum €9 billion in capital investment needed across the region’s

transport, energy, education, water, and climate infrastructure. These are specifically for the

projects that could be costed at the time, with other projects to be costed at a later date.

These initiatives are designed to address significant infrastructure deficits, unlock economic

potential, and advance climate resilience in Ireland’s most underfunded region.

NWRA Economist, John Daly said “that despite Ireland being regarded as one of the

wealthiest economies in the EU, the Northern and Western Region of Ireland’s transport

infrastructure ranked in the bottom 20 at 218th out of 234 regions according to the

European Commission’s Regional Competitiveness Index”.

The publication of the report coincides with the public consultation on the revised National

Development Plan (NDP), which remains open until 26 th June 2025. The NDP is the

Government’s long-term vision and investment strategy for national infrastructure and

public services, a crucial component of Project Ireland 2040.

Speaking at the event, NWRA Director Conall McGettigan stated “the Northern and

Western Region has consistently received below-average investment in national

infrastructure. This report aligns with the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy

2020–2032 and presents a clear roadmap—with several projects already costed—to bring

the region in line with national policy goals. It supports compact growth, regional

accessibility, and sustainable development”.

Among the key projects proposed are:

 The N17 Knock to Collooney road scheme (€600 million)

 The Carrick-on-Shannon bypass and N4 upgrade (up to €500 million)

 Donegal TEN-T Projects (€790m to €915m)

 Phases 2 and 3 of the Western Rail Corridor (€400–600 million)

 The Galway City Ring Road (€500 million to €1 billion)

 Strategic grid enhancement projects by EirGrid (€1.3 billion)

 Investments at Ireland West Airport Knock

 New capital projects at the Atlantic Technological University (€50m – €150

million)

NWRA Cathaoirleach Cllr Jarlath Munnelly added “The report highlights the severe regional

imbalance in public capital investment. Between 2016 and 2024, the Northern and Western

Region received just 5.7% of public tenders worth over €20 million, despite accounting for

over 17% of Ireland’s population”.

The NWRA developed the report following extensive consultation with all nine local

authorities in the region, along with key infrastructure agencies including Transport

Infrastructure Ireland, EirGrid, Uisce Éireann, and Atlantic Technological University. The

report will be transposed into a submission from the Northern and Western Regional

Assembly on the review of the National Development Plan (NDP). The submission to the

NDP will aim to ensure the Northern and Western Region, through the provision of critical

infrastructure, is fully empowered to meet Ireland’s targets on housing, climate action,

connectivity, and economic development.

The report on the Regional Infrastructure Priorities for the Northern and Western Region will

be submitted as part of the NWRA’s submission to the NDP consultation, which is available

here: https://www.nwra.ie/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/NWRA-Briefing-Report-on-projects-

for-NDP-review.pdf

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) is one of three Regional

Assemblies in the Republic of Ireland. It works with key stakeholders at EU, national,

regional and local level to accelerate and optimise effective regional development. For

more information visit www.nwra.ie