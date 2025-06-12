Over €4.5 million to be spent on improvements at Gaoth Dobhair Business Park

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced a capital investment of up to €4.55 million to carry out essential upgrade and renewal work on the infrastructure of Gaoth Dobhair Business Park, the largest enterprise park in the Gaeltacht.

Udaras says the investment will ensure that the Business Park meets the highest standards to attract new businesses and support the 728 people currently employed there.

Udaras says the upgrade works will include a complete renovation of the Business Park’s roads with new surfacing, line-marking and new signage.

A new 4km water main network will be installed with new hydrants and valves to provide improved water services.

Comprehensive upgrades will be made to footpaths and lighting columns as well as complete replacement of boundary fencing.

A new drainage system will be implemented with manholes, service pipes and drainage channels, and comprehensive improvements will be made to signage and parking areas throughout the Business Park.

The works will be completed in four phases, over an 18-month period between now and 2027.

Udaras says as well as being an important employment hub, Gaoth Dobhair Business Park serves the community by housing a Public Library and Gallery, as well as a Créche and Naíonra, Community Playground, County Council Fire Service, Garda Station, Donegal Education & Training Board Training Centre, HSE Service Centre and various other facilities and services.

The news has been welcomed by Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who is Regional Manager of Údarás na Gaeltachta in Donegal but says more still needs to be done to revitalise Gaeltacht areas….

********************

Release in full –

€4.55 Million Investment from Údarás na Gaeltachta to Secure the Future of Gaoth Dobhair Business Park

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced a capital investment of up to €4.55 million to carry out essential upgrade and renewal work on the infrastructure of Gaoth Dobhair Business Park, the largest enterprise park in the Gaeltacht.

This investment will ensure that the Business Park meets the highest standards to attract new businesses and support the 728 people currently employed there.

The upgrade works will include a complete renovation of the Business Park’s roads with new surfacing, line-marking and new signage. A new 4km water main network will be installed with new hydrants and valves to provide improved water services. Comprehensive upgrades will be made to footpaths and lighting columns as well as complete replacement of boundary fencing. A new drainage system will be implemented with manholes, service pipes and drainage channels, and comprehensive improvements will be made to signage and parking areas throughout the Business Park. The works will be completed in four phases over an 18-month period between 2025 and 2027.

As well as being an important employment hub, Gaoth Dobhair Business Park serves the diverse needs of the community. It houses a Public Library and Gallery (Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair) as well as a Créche and Naíonra, Community Playground, County Council Fire Service, Garda Station, Donegal Education & Training Board Training Centre, Health Service Executive Service Centre and various other facilities and services.

Some of the current infrastructure has been in place for over 30 years and is reaching the end of its lifespan. This investment is essential to ensure that safe continuous services are provided, to meet health and safety requirements, and to keep the Business Park competitive for new investment.

Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig, Regional Manager of Údarás na Gaeltachta in Donegal, said:

“Gaoth Dobhair Business Park has survived every challenge it has faced since the sixties. This investment will help it adapt to the needs of this era and the future, ensuring it will survive and thrive in the years ahead.”

Gaoth Dobhair Business Park was established in 1965 when five businessmen and an official from the Department of the Gaeltacht came together to create an Industrial Estate to put an end to the emigration that was damaging the Gaeltacht community. This was the second rural Industrial Estate to be planned in the Republic of Ireland. The first company, Amblers Limited, opened in 1968, and by 1970 there were 220 people employed on the Estate. At the peak of employment in 1998, 1,338 employees were working there.