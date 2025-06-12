Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

WE focus on calls for a Surgical Hub to be provided in Letterkenny – we speak to the Health Minister follwoing a meeting last night with Donegal’s Oireachtas members on the issue and the wider topic of the future of LUH. Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn attended that meeting and reacts. We also chat to GP Padraig McGuinness to sample the views of the 171 doctors who recently wrote to the Minister and who will now meet her next week:

Former tourism boss Paul McLoone questions the lack of funding for Donegal festivals, we chat to 4 young lads walking the length of Ireland for a cancer charity and a listener explains how the state asked for money back  for her care of her mother just after she died:

Paul is in to chat gardening and we hear of a relaunch of the Go Visit Letterkenny initiative:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 June 2025
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Risk of thunderstorms reduces, but heavy rain warning now in place until 9pm

12 June 2025
ivana bacik
News, Audio, Top Stories

Denis Donaldson case brought before Dáil as family seeks inquest

12 June 2025
2_planning_1
News, Top Stories

27.7% fall in planning permissions granted in Donegal

12 June 2025
