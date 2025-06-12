Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



WE focus on calls for a Surgical Hub to be provided in Letterkenny – we speak to the Health Minister follwoing a meeting last night with Donegal’s Oireachtas members on the issue and the wider topic of the future of LUH. Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn attended that meeting and reacts. We also chat to GP Padraig McGuinness to sample the views of the 171 doctors who recently wrote to the Minister and who will now meet her next week:

Former tourism boss Paul McLoone questions the lack of funding for Donegal festivals, we chat to 4 young lads walking the length of Ireland for a cancer charity and a listener explains how the state asked for money back for her care of her mother just after she died:

Paul is in to chat gardening and we hear of a relaunch of the Go Visit Letterkenny initiative: