Rain ends any chance of play between Ireland and West Indies in Bready

The wet weather has put an end to any chance of play on Day 1 of Ireland’s T20 Series with the West Indies at Bready Cricket Club.

The match was abandoned before any play could take place due to the consistent rain and stormy conditions.

It’s a disappointing end to what was meant to be a landmark occasion for cricket in the North-West.

Game 2 of the three-match series will take place on Saturday and will be the first time the West Indies have played T20 cricket in Ireland.

The two nations shared a 1-all draw in the one-day internationals earlier this summer.