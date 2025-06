Met Éireann has downgraded its weather warnings as the risk of thunderstorms has fallen.

It now has status yellow alerts for heavy rain with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo until 9 o’clock tonight.

The possible impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A similar warning is in place for Northern Ireland until 9pm.