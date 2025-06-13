Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Professor Pat O’Connor, Deputy Charles Ward and Dr Joe Kelly – we discuss phones in schools, Surgical Hub for Letterkenny, Rent Pressure Zones and more:

We catch up on listener’s comments and hear about a new Celebrating Cultural Diversity project:

Oisin Kelly previews the weekend’s GAA and has some traffic info for those traveling to Roscommon, there’s news of an environmental play with a difference heading to Killybegs, Kilcar and Aranmore and we welcome back into studio Gweedore singer/songwriter Hannah McFadden for a chat and a live performance: