Derry are out of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Derry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship campaign has come to an end following a 0-22 to 0-20 defeat to Dublin in Newry this evening.

The Oakleafers fate was ultimately sealed thanks to Galway’s 2-22 to 0-27 win over Armagh in the group’s other game – The Tribesmen came from 8 points down at half time to beat the All-Ireland Champions and save their season.

Michael McMullan has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

After the results of today’s fixtures, Armagh and Meath have booked themselves quarter-final places.

Kerry, Cork, Dublin and Galway will play in preliminary quarter-finals next weekend.