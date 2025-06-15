“I don’t have any family in Mayo, so I should be safe enough!” – Ciaran Moore

Ciaran Moore was the match-winner at Dr. Hyde Park this afternoon as he fired over a late winner to give Donegal a 0-19 to 1-15 victory over Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The result means Donegal will have a home preliminary quarter-final against either Cork, Galway or Louth next weekend.

Tyrone topped the group thanks to a comfortable win over Cavan, while Mayo finished bottom of the group as Moore’s late point meant Cavan finished third.

After the game, the St. Eunan’s clubman spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and said when he got the ball at the end he wasn’t sure if a draw would have been enough to progress or not…