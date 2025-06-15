Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“I don’t have any family in Mayo, so I should be safe enough!” – Ciaran Moore

Donegal’s Ciaran Moore

Ciaran Moore was the match-winner at Dr. Hyde Park this afternoon as he fired over a late winner to give Donegal a 0-19 to 1-15 victory over Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The result means Donegal will have a home preliminary quarter-final against either Cork, Galway or Louth next weekend.

Tyrone topped the group thanks to a comfortable win over Cavan, while Mayo finished bottom of the group as Moore’s late point meant Cavan finished third.

After the game, the St. Eunan’s clubman spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and said when he got the ball at the end he wasn’t sure if a draw would have been enough to progress or not…

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Audio

24 people arrested in relation to public disorder in Northern Ireland this week

15 June 2025
Theodore Markovic
News, Audio

EU laws to criminalise AI-generated sexual abuse material to be voted on by MEPs

15 June 2025
TextingDriving-1
News

Number of motorists caught using mobile phones while driving in Letterkenny

15 June 2025
_96732637_denisdonaldson.jpg
News, Top Stories

Gardaí facing legal action over investigation into Denis Donaldson murder

15 June 2025
