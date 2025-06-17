Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal doctors to meet with Health Minister later today

A delegation of doctors will meet with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill in Dublin this evening.

The minister will also have discussions with Donegal political representatives, and the HSE’s regional manager Tony Canavan.

The doctors will present the minister with a document outlining why they believe a Surgical Hub should be located at Letterkenny University Hospital, while Mr Canavan is recommending Sligo as a sole location.

You can access the full document here – Ministerial Presentation 17.6.25 PDF

The document , which doctors will present to the minister this evening, argues that by any reasonable and objective measure, Letterkenny University Hospital stands out as the only logical evidence based location for a Surgical Hub.

They say when ,measured against the recommendations regarding population, geography, clinical activity and need, Letterkenny is the obvious choice.

In terms of funding, they say Letterkenny receives far less than other hospitals for doing the same amount of procedures.

In terms of the surgical workforce, the document points out that in 2010, more procedures were being carried out in Letterkenny, with six permanent surgeons operating two days a week, compared to the situation now with .5 top 1 operating day a week, and three permanent surgeons.

 

 

