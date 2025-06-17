Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour we chat to Bishop Michael Router about changes to the Confirmation pledge to include vaping and smoking – we also discuss assisted dying a head of a vote by MPs on the matter in England and Wales imminently:  

In this we have an extended Garda Information to include appeals, information and advice on modified cars ahead of the Donegal International Rally:

MEP Maria Walsh discusses new EU laws on AI created child abuse images, we hear calls for schools to consider more competition or less expensive options for school uniforms and there’s details on a public meeting about the future of commonage in mid Donegal:

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Audio

Public Inquiry to be held into Mother and Baby Homnes in NI

17 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 June 2025
Uisce Eireann fixing leaks
News

Uisce Eireann to replace mains at The Grange in Letterkenny

17 June 2025
Stolen sheep 2
News

Update – Missing sheep recovered in Kerrykeel

17 June 2025
