Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear again of the ongoing plight of ‘downgraded homeowners’ effected by DCB and their ongoing campaign for answers. Cllr Jack Murray makes a plea for a accommodation for a soon to be homeless family and we discuss the recent spike in illegal parking in bays reserved for people with a disability:

We hear about an exciting fun bingo night being hosted by Highland Radio in August, a listener outlines her struggle in getting a disabled parking permit and we speak to a local victim of the Tattle Life gossip forum:

We have a special preview of the Donegal Rally:

Top Stories

Minister James Browne
News, Audio

Housing Minister concedes 2025 targets will not be met

19 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 June 2025
Inishbofin
News

Funding announced for projects on Donegal’s islands

19 June 2025
marti
News, Audio, Top Stories

Downgraded homeowner says they are still awaiting clarity as appeals process drags on

19 June 2025
