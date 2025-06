28 Parent and Toddler Groups are to share €26,730 in funding.

The funding can be used for the purchase of children’s toys, equipment and books, as well as refreshments and snacks.

It can also be used for activities such as arts and crafts and music, or be put towards parenting and first aid courses for adults.

It’s part of a national allocation totalling almost €422,000 announced this morning by Children’s Minster Minister Norma Foley.