Bereaved woman says media heard of Creeslough oral planning hearing rejection before families did

Families bereaved in the Creeslough tragedy have expressed dismay that once again, it seems a significant planning decision has been communicated to the media, before families and their legal representatives were told.

It was reported last evening that An Bord Pleanala had advised Donegal County Council that it would not facilitate an oral hearing into the appeal against the council’s decision earlier this year to give the go ahead to the redevelopment of the shop and petrol station where the tragedy occurred in October 2022.

Ann Marie Boyle lost her sister Catherine O’Donnell and her nephew James Monaghan in the tragedy.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes many of the bereaved would be more comfortable speaking to the board rather than making written submissions.

She says the planning appeals board has the capacity to order oral hearings for complex cases, and the families believe this meets that criteria……….