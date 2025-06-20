Breaking – An Coimisiun Pleanala overturns planning permission for Creeslough tragedy site

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the site of the Creeslough explosion has been refused.

An Bord Pleanala has overturned Donegal County Council’s decision to grant permission for the development of a shop and filling station on the site.

10 people were killed in the Creeslough explosion in October 2022.

On February 19th, 2025, Donegal County Council granted planning permission to Vivo Shell Limited for the proposed development of a new service station. The works included the demolition of the existing building and the creation of space for a memorial garden.

Today, An Board Plenala has refused permission for the development on the back of an appeal lodged by a number of bereaved families.

The planning appeals board says it was refusing the development because it would be out of character with its surroundings, and seriously detract from the architectural character and setting of Creeslough.

An Coimisúin Plenala also says the development would be contrary to the Donegal County Development Plan, and would have a negative effect on the visual amenity and local character of Cresslough.

Having regard to recent history of the site, the commission said the proposed memorial and memorial garden adjoining the car park are inappropriately sited in the context of the significant pedestrian and traffic movement that would take place throughout the site.

The determination says this raises serious concern in relation to the safety for those visiting the memorials.

You can read the Inspectors’ Report here – Creeslough Inspectors Report



