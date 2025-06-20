Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Co. Derry beach sealed off following discovery of a body


A beach has been sealed off in Co. Derry following the discovery of a body.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that an emergency call was made at 2.35 pm to the NI ambulance service to the incident at Castlerock beach.

A rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews, one HART crew, and an ambulance officer were dispatched.

In a statement released to Highland Radio, the PSNI says that police are currently in attendance in relation to a sudden death in the promenade area of Castlerock.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Advertisement

