Concerns growing over shortage of contractors in Donegal

There are concerns that there won’t be enough builders for the body of regeneration works planned across Donegal.

In a recent meeting of Donegal County Council’s Planning Policy SPC, an update was provided to members on works which total to a value of around €57 million in funding.

Cllr Paul Canning questioned if there is a plan in place for the sourcing of contractors to see the work through and if there was a deadline in place to spend the money in question.

He says, given the demand in the sector in Donegal with the ongoing defective block crisis and vacant home grants, the workforce simply can’t keep up.

Cllr Canning says many contractors have left the county: