Creeslough families welcome decision to quash decision for redevelopment of explosion site

The families affected by the Creeslough tragedy have welcomed the decision to quash the application for a new building on the site of the explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people.

Phoenix Law which made detailed submissions to the planning panel on behalf of the families, says the proposed development on the site while a criminal investigation is still ongoing was deeply inappropriate.

The families they say, believe the ground should be treated with dignity and respect, given the scale of loss and trauma suffered.

In a statement, Phoenix Law say the initial decision by Donegal County Council to grant planning permission rubbed salt in the wounds of the families.

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law says they continue to call for a full public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy as the families remain committed to seeking truth, accountability and justice.

