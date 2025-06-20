Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council respond to planning permission decision at site of Creeslough tragedy

An Bord Pleanála issued a decision to refuse permission for the proposed development in Creeslough, and a copy of the decision is available on the DCC planning portal and on the An Bord Pleanála website.

As an integral part of the planning process provided for in legislation, the Council respects the appeal decision made and notes the reasons for refusal set out in the decision issued.

The Planning Acts do not provide for any further appeal on planning grounds to the decision of An Bord Pleanála.

