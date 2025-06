The defending Donegal International Rally Champions have made a fantastic start to this year’s event and remain on course to win three-in-a-row.

There is a long way to go, but Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan lead by 12.4 seconds ahead of Hayden Paddon and David Moynihan in second spot.

Third place is occupied by Meirion Evans and Ger Conway, while Donegal man Kevin Gallagher leads the modified section heading into Day 2.

With more, here’s Oisin Kelly…